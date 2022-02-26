After a memorable night in Europe, John Lundstram says Rangers must regain focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
After a memorable night in Europe, John Lundstram says Rangers must regain focus

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 9.04am
Rangers’ John Lundstram turns attention from Europe to league (Steve Welsh/PA)
John Lundstram knows Rangers have to reassert their cinch Premiership title defence following their stunning Europa League triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions’ 2-2  draw with the Bundesliga giants at Ibrox on Thursday night sent the Light Blues into the last 16 of the Europa League, where they were paired against Red Star Belgrade.

After drawing 1-1 against Dundee United at Tannadice last Sunday, which left Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side three points behind leaders Celtic, the Gers host Motherwell on Sunday.

The  Gers midfielder knows Rangers, after the high of Thursday night, have to readjust to the business of getting league points and defending their crown.

Lundstram said: “That’s your job and what you get paid for, to get yourself up for each and every game.

“You have got to. I think Sunday is a massive, massive game after drawing last week.

“We have got to go and put a performance in and get back on track in the  league, where results haven’t been what we’d like of late. It’s a massive game and we have got to get ourselves on track.

“That’s just the way it is and you can’t not (put a performance in) with the fans at Ibrox there behind you.”

Lundstram admits domestic and European football offer differing challenges.

He said: “It’s a completely different dynamic isn’t it?

“Dortmund had more of the ball over the two legs and we had more of the ball against Dundee United.

“It’s a completely different dynamic. It’s hard to judge because it’s a different mindset and different in every way, shape or form really.

“I thought we couldn’t have done more against Dundee United, to be honest.

“I thought we were spot on. Our attitude was good, the fight was there,  we just couldn’t finish our chances – which we were all massively frustrated with.

“Going into Sunday it will need the exact same application. We just need to get a bit of luck or rub of the green to try and finish the chances off.”

