Raul Jimenez hopes Wolves can add finishing touch to top-four chase

Raul Jimenez has revealed Wolves have been honing their finishing on the training ground as they look to beat West Ham and reinvigorate their surprise top-four push.

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League but are just six points off fourth and have played a game fewer than the Hammers, who they can leapfrog in the table with victory at the London Stadium on Sunday.

But, while Wolves boast a defensive record only bettered by Manchester City and Chelsea so far this season, their profligacy at the other end has seen them hit just 24 goals in 25 league games.

Only relegation candidates Burnley and Norwich have scored fewer than Bruno Lage’s side and Jimenez – top scorer with five goals – admits the players have been working on finding the net more frequently.

“We have been practising in training sessions our finishing,” he told wolves.co.uk.

“We have been playing well, but at the last touch, the last pass or the last touch to score we haven’t been 100 per cent certain about it. It’s coming.

“We still have 14 games. We are getting into the final part of the season, so we still have time.

“I think the team is trusting us the strikers, wingers and midfielders to score. We all know that it can come in any game. We have to keep working hard.”

Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as Wolves beat West Ham in the reverse fixture in November at a time when results were not as consistent as they have since become.

While they lost to a stoppage-time own goal at Arsenal on Thursday, the Mexico forward is pleased with recent results and knows the trip to West Ham is a big game.

“I think this year we are playing really good. We started the calendar year strong,” he added.

“We have to get used to it because we want things to be like that. We are going to play at their home, but we are capable of that – going there and getting the three points.

“We are going to go there and show them that we want to make our own game.

“I know that they have been good this season, but they have played more games than us. So, this is not just three points.

“You can say it is maybe six because you still have another game to go. This is really important.”