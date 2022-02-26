Chelsea thrash Leicester to reach FA Cup quarter-finals after early Foxes red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chelsea thrash Leicester to reach FA Cup quarter-finals after early Foxes red

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 3.24pm
Bethany England scores Chelsea’s final goal in their 7-0 Women’s FA Cup victory over Leicester (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Bethany England scores Chelsea’s final goal in their 7-0 Women’s FA Cup victory over Leicester (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Holders Chelsea cruised into the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of Leicester at Kingsmeadow.

Leicester lost defender Sophie Howard to a 17th-minute red card and Chelsea seized full advantage with Pernille Harder scoring a first-half double.

Sam Kerr also grabbed a double after the break, with Ji So-yun, Aniek Nouwen and Bethany England completing the misery for Leicester.

Chelsea were without captain Magda Eriksson, Maren Mjelde, Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz.

England’s Jess Carter took her place on the bench after picking up a knock against Germany in midweek.

Leicester trail second-placed Chelsea by 17 points in the Women’s Super League, but the Foxes started in confident fashion.

Freya Gregory fired just wide of the far post with Leicester full of belief after successive victories over Tottenham, Birmingham and West Ham.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Kingsmeadow
Chelsea’s Ji So-yun (right) celebrates with team-mate Jessie Fleming after scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game during the Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round match (Jacques Feeney/PA)

But the contest swung decisively in Chelsea’s favour when Howard was dismissed for a late challenge on Jonna Andersson.

Chelsea took just six minutes to capitalise on Howard’s red card.

Sophie Ingle slipped in Harder with a delightful pass and the Dane gave Demi Lambourne no chance in the Leicester goal.

Harder doubled Chelsea’s lead 10 minutes before half-time after Kerr unselfishly set her up for a simple tap-in.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Kingsmeadow
Leicester’s Sophie Howard (left) is shown a red card against Chelsea (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Fran Kirby went close with a header before Kerr finished from close range on the hour.

South Korean international Ji quickly curled home a beauty for her first goal of the season and, with Leicester tiring in the final quarter, Chelsea scored three in seven minutes.

Nouwen powerfully headed home a Harder cross and Kerr calmly finished after being allowed more space in the Foxes’ penalty area.

England wrapped up the scoring five minutes from time as Chelsea became the first team to reach the last eight of the competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier