Hull ease to win over former boss Grant McCann and Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hull ease to win over former boss Grant McCann and Peterborough

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.03pm
Hull got one over on their former manager Grant McCann (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull got one over on their former manager Grant McCann (Richard Sellers/PA)

Grant McCann suffered a miserable start to his second reign as Peterborough manager with a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Hull – the club who sacked him a month ago.

McCann was axed following the Tigers’ takeover by Acun Ilicali and saw his former side leave in possession of three points after Keane Lewis-Potter’s double.

Posh chiefs turned to McCann, who managed the club between 2016 and 2018 after previously being a promotion-winning captain in 2011, following the resignation of Darren Ferguson last weekend with the club deep in relegation trouble.

But there was no instant upturn in fortunes as they dropped to the bottom of the Championship table, with Hull snapping a six-match run without a victory to ease the pressure on McCann’s successor Shota Arveladze.

A first league goal of the season from Tyler Smith set the visitors on the way to victory before leading scorer Lewis-Potter helped himself to a second-half double.

The opener arrived in the 25th minute as Smith – handed just a seventh start of the campaign – nipped in to convert a low Brandon Fleming cross at the near post from point-blank range.

Posh were fortunate not to suffer more damage moments later when keeper Steven Benda kicked a Fleming shot against Smith only for the ball to ricochet back into his grateful hands.

Greg Docherty steered another excellent City chance straight at Benda after Lewis-Potter burst down the left while Posh offered little in attack.

Joe Ward saw a looping header plucked from the air by Hull keeper Matt Ingram early on and later had a shot blocked.

Posh needed an upturn in performance after the break but they got the opposite as City doubled their lead in the 51st minute.

Ward surrendered possession just outside his own box and Lewis-Potter seized on the loose ball to fire a terrific strike past Benda from 20 yards and claim his eighth goal of the campaign.

That was then followed by a ninth as Lewis-Potter cut out an Ollie Norburn pass and coolly slotted through the legs of Benda on 70 minutes to seal Arveladze’s second win at the Hull helm.

Posh loanee Callum Morton had a penalty appeal ignored after tumbling under a Richie Smallwood challenge while Szmodics hit a late shot straight at Ingram, but there was little for the hosts to cheer.

McCann had been victorious in the first game of his previous spell as Posh boss – as well as in two caretaker stints – but that record came to an end in timid fashion in a reminder of the task facing him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier