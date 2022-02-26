Chris Porter nets late winner as Crewe boost survival hopes at Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran forward Chris Porter headed in the late winner as bottom side Crewe ended their run of seven defeats with a 2-1 victory at Cheltenham.

Porter, 38, also set up the opener for Chris Long before Kion Etete levelled for the home side early in the second half.

Crewe took the lead after 19 minutes through Long’s fine finish after Porter nodded a high ball into his path.

Tom Lowery saw an effort deflected wide for a corner and then a well-struck free-kick hit the side-netting for the away side.

At the other end, Callum Wright forced a smart save from goalkeeper Dave Richards before half-time.

Cheltenham had only lost one of their previous 10 games and they restored parity three minutes into the second half.

Alfie May played in strike partner Etete and he fired a low shot under Richards to register his second goal since joining on loan from Tottenham in January.

But Crewe claimed three vital points in their daunting relegation fight when Dan Agyei’s cross was nodded in by Porter for his fifth of the season and his first goal of 2022.

May had a chance to level at the death, but Richards blocked well at the near post as Crewe closed to within eight points of safety.