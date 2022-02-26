Maidenhead come from behind to win at King’s Lynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Kelly scored two quickfire second-half goals to fire Maidenhead to a 4-1 victory at struggling King’s Lynn in the National League.

Kelly put the visitors, now unbeaten in five games, ahead eight minutes into the second half when he struck past goalkeeper Paul Jones before adding a second three minutes later after a fine solo run.

King’s Lynn had taken the lead in the 15th minute when Gold Omotayo turned on the edge of the box and curled a shot into the far corner – their first goal in four games.

But their joy was short-lived as Maidenhead levelled within three minutes, Dan Sparkes slotting past Jones, before Omotayo had a header cleared off the line by Manny Parry.

Ryan Upward added a fourth in the 75th minute, converting at the second attempt after Jones had parried his initial effort.