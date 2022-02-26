Mark Cooper watches from stand as Barrow draw with Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cooper watches from stand as Barrow draw with Harrogate

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.14pm
Barrow manager Mark Cooper (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow manager Mark Cooper (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barrow boss Mark Cooper watched from the main stand as his side played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two stalemate against former non-league rivals Harrogate.

Cooper began the first of an eight-game touchline ban for comments to a female assistant referee during a game against Exeter earlier in the season.

From his new vantage point the Bluebirds chief saw the Cumbrians finish a largely drab game still looking for a badly-needed first home win of 2022.

Harrogate-born midfielder Robbie Gotts twice hit the post against his hometown club and drove another good chance over the bar.

John Rooney and Jamie Jones also went close to earning Barrow a first-ever league victory over their Yorkshire visitors.

Harrogate finished hanging on but had dominated the first half without testing home keeper Paul Farman.

George Thomson had one of Town’s few opportunities but was denied by a fine sliding challenge from Bluebirds skipper Ollie Banks.

Barrow’s point leaves them fifth bottom but only two points from the drop zone while Harrogate look set for a mid-table finish.

