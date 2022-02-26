Mark Cooper watches from stand as Barrow draw with Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow boss Mark Cooper watched from the main stand as his side played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two stalemate against former non-league rivals Harrogate.

Cooper began the first of an eight-game touchline ban for comments to a female assistant referee during a game against Exeter earlier in the season.

From his new vantage point the Bluebirds chief saw the Cumbrians finish a largely drab game still looking for a badly-needed first home win of 2022.

Harrogate-born midfielder Robbie Gotts twice hit the post against his hometown club and drove another good chance over the bar.

John Rooney and Jamie Jones also went close to earning Barrow a first-ever league victory over their Yorkshire visitors.

Harrogate finished hanging on but had dominated the first half without testing home keeper Paul Farman.

George Thomson had one of Town’s few opportunities but was denied by a fine sliding challenge from Bluebirds skipper Ollie Banks.

Barrow’s point leaves them fifth bottom but only two points from the drop zone while Harrogate look set for a mid-table finish.