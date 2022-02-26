Grimsby maintain impressive run with victory at hapless Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby kept themselves within striking distance of the Vanarama National League play-off places after a 3-1 win at bottom club Dover.

The Mariners took the lead in the 27th minute when defender Shaun Pearson headed in from a corner, with forward Tristan Abrahams adding a second nine minutes later with a chip over the goalkeeper.

Dover pulled a goal back five minutes before half-time when Jake Goodman bundled the ball in following a corner.

Grimsby made sure of all three points with 18 minutes left when John McAtee scored a third following a swift counter-attack by Harry Clifton, ensuring a fourth win in five league games.