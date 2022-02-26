Grimsby maintain impressive run with victory at hapless Dover By Press Association February 26 2022, 5.14pm Former Newport striker Tristan Abrahams was on target for Grimsby (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby kept themselves within striking distance of the Vanarama National League play-off places after a 3-1 win at bottom club Dover. The Mariners took the lead in the 27th minute when defender Shaun Pearson headed in from a corner, with forward Tristan Abrahams adding a second nine minutes later with a chip over the goalkeeper. Dover pulled a goal back five minutes before half-time when Jake Goodman bundled the ball in following a corner. Grimsby made sure of all three points with 18 minutes left when John McAtee scored a third following a swift counter-attack by Harry Clifton, ensuring a fourth win in five league games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Huddersfield’s impressive unbeaten run continues with victory at Birmingham Torquay ease past bottom-placed Dover Two goals from John McAtee help Grimsby ease to victory against lowly Aldershot Luke Waterfall nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby at Notts County