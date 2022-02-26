Vadaine Oliver and Ben Thompson strike earn Gillingham vital win over Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vadaine Oliver and Ben Thompson strike earn Gillingham vital win over Lincoln

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.15pm
Vadaine Oliver opened the scoring against his former club (John Walton/PA)
Gillingham breathed life into their League One survival hopes with a deserved 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Lincoln.

Former Imps striker Vadaine Oliver and Ben Thompson scored the goals as Michael Appleton’s side slipped to their third successive defeat.

The visitors made a bright start against a nervous-looking Lincoln side, who were fortunate not to find themselves a goal down after Chris Maguire lost the ball in a dangerous position. Thompson looked destined to score, beating keeper Josh Griffiths, but Maguire redeemed the situation by making a last-ditch clearance off the line.

The Gills threatened again soon after when, following a free-kick into the box, a weak clearance fell to Robbie McKenzie whose effort was tipped onto the post by Griffiths.

The Imps almost took the lead in bizarre fashion when a long-range effort from Maguire squirmed through Aaron Chapman, who dragged the ball back just before it could cross the line.

However, the Gills regained control late on and took the lead on 75 minutes when a cross from Ryan Jackson was nodded home by Oliver with Griffiths out of position.

There only looked to be one winner at that point and the Gills doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Thompson fired home from long range.

