Vadaine Oliver and Ben Thompson strike earn Gillingham vital win over Lincoln

Gillingham breathed life into their League One survival hopes with a deserved 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Lincoln.

Former Imps striker Vadaine Oliver and Ben Thompson scored the goals as Michael Appleton’s side slipped to their third successive defeat.

The visitors made a bright start against a nervous-looking Lincoln side, who were fortunate not to find themselves a goal down after Chris Maguire lost the ball in a dangerous position. Thompson looked destined to score, beating keeper Josh Griffiths, but Maguire redeemed the situation by making a last-ditch clearance off the line.

The Gills threatened again soon after when, following a free-kick into the box, a weak clearance fell to Robbie McKenzie whose effort was tipped onto the post by Griffiths.

The Imps almost took the lead in bizarre fashion when a long-range effort from Maguire squirmed through Aaron Chapman, who dragged the ball back just before it could cross the line.

However, the Gills regained control late on and took the lead on 75 minutes when a cross from Ryan Jackson was nodded home by Oliver with Griffiths out of position.

There only looked to be one winner at that point and the Gills doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Thompson fired home from long range.