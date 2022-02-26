Raith remain in play-off places after latest stalemate By Press Association February 26 2022, 5.23pm Raith played Partick [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Draw specialists Raith preserved their Scottish Championship play-off place following a goalless draw at home to Partick. Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half, with Stephen Hendrie foiled from close range early in the game. The veteran stopper also saved well to deny Ross Docherty and Alex Jakubiak, with Sam Stanton firing a shot wide for Raith in between. Dario Zanatta shot straight at Partick keeper Jamie Sneddon after the break before Brian Graham put his effort just over the bar and Hendrie was thwarted by MacDonald again. A sixth draw in eight games extended Raith’s winless run to 10 while Partick remain a point and a place behind in fifth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier John McGlynn details ‘kick up the backside’ as Raith Rovers succumb at Kilmarnock Kilmarnock 3-0 Raith Rovers: Kyle Lafferty steals the show as Fifers claim unwanted 9 in a row Ange Postecoglou warns Celtic players he will not accept 45-minute performances John McGlynn on ‘what if?’ penalty drama as ‘frightening’ Raith Rovers injury crisis worsens against Celtic