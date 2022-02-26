Tommy Rowe scores twice as Doncaster hit back to draw at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tommy Rowe scores twice as Doncaster hit back to draw at Wimbledon

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.23pm
Tommy Rowe scored twice as Doncaster earned a draw (Tim Goode/PA)
Tommy Rowe scored twice as Doncaster earned a draw (Tim Goode/PA)

Tommy Rowe scored twice to help Doncaster Rovers come from behind to claim a 2-2 draw away at fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

Headers from Jack Rudoni and Luke McCormick put the hosts two goals clear, only for Rovers’ match captain Rowe to square things up in the feisty relegation clash.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute, McCormick’s wide free-kick crossed in for Rudoni’s eighth goal of the season.

McCormick scored in the reverse fixture back in August, and he got on the scoresheet again in the 49th minute. Lee Brown’s cross was nodded home by McCormick past Doncaster’s Johnny Mitchell.

The visitors responded with Rowe’s 63rd-minute run into the box and he shot low from a tight angle past the keeper.

Rowe then added a perfect header three minutes later to equalise in front of the 732 travelling fans.

Doncaster’s Ben Jackson could have got the winner with 10 minutes to play, but for Brown’s critical goal-line clearance.

Wimbledon could have sealed the points themselves in stoppage time but for Mitchell’s reaction stop from a header made in a scramble from Brown’s free-kick.

