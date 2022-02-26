Crawley stun Forest Green as leaders falter again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley stun Forest Green as leaders falter again

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.24pm
Ashley Nadesan, centre, heads Crawley in front (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ashley Nadesan, centre, heads Crawley in front (Gareth Fuller/PA)

League Two leaders Forest Green suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as first-half goals from Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe gave Crawley a surprise win.

The Reds, who had won only one of their previous nine home league games, were denied a first home clean sheet in six months when Dominic Bernard scored for Rovers late on.

Forest Green could have scored twice in the opening seven minutes. Jordan Moore-Taylor had a close range header saved before Kane Wilson drove wastefully wide after being set up by Marty Stevens.

But Nadesan, an early substitute for the injured Aramide Oteh, gave Crawley the lead on 24 minutes by slipping the ball past keeper Luke McGee after Nick Tsaroulla’s through-ball.

It got better for the Reds eight minutes later when defender Tunnicliffe headed his first goal of the season at the far post following a corner by Jack Powell.

After the start of the second half was delayed for 10 minutes due to referee Christopher Pollard being forced off injured, Crawley midfielder Isaac Hutchinson had a deflected shot parried by keeper McGee.

Rovers substitute Jack Aitchison twice shot wide within the space of a minute but defender Bernard reduced the deficit on 80 minutes after Reds only half-cleared a free-kick by Nicky Cadden.

Aitchison shot over and also forced keeper Glenn Morris to parry his low shot, and Daniel Sweeney had a stoppage-time goal ruled out.

