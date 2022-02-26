Sutton sink sorry Scunthorpe to get back to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton reignited their promotion push with a 4-1 thrashing of struggling Scunthorpe.

Will Randall’s double, Robert Milsom’s penalty and a Joe Kizzi goal saw the hosts end their five-game winless run in style.

Harry Beautyman’s late own goal was a mere consolation for a Scunthorpe side who were left eight points from safety after a 10th defeat in 12 games.

Ruthless Sutton scored three goals in 10 first-half minutes.

Striker Omar Bugiel was bundled over in the box and Milsom emphatically converted the spot-kick in the 29th minute.

And it was two moments later as Randall was given too much space as he slotted home from outside of the box.

Kizzi made it three six minutes before half-time as he cut in from the right and fired beyond helpless Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson.

After the break Watson kept out David Ajiboye, but Randall doubled his tally just after the hour at the near post.

Scunthorpe got on the scoresheet through Beautyman’s own goal after a mix up but Sutton had already done enough to ensure they ended the day just two points off the automatic promotion places.