Ross Stewart at the double for Sunderland in deserved win at Wigan

Sunderland got their Sky Bet League One promotion push back on track with a deserved 3-0 victory at second-placed Wigan.

The visitors were in front with only a minute on the clock, when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick from the right wing was headed home by an unmarked Bailey Wright.

Ross Stewart doubled their lead seven minutes before the break from the penalty spot, after the former Ross County striker had been tripped just inside the box by Curtis Tilt.

Stewart and Pritchard came close to making it 3-0 as the visitors – seeking a double following their 2-1 opening day win at the Stadium of Light – enjoyed almost total dominance.

The hosts briefly threatened when Callum Lang raced clean through, only to fire straight at goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

And Stewart added his second penalty of the game with four minutes remaining, after Tendayi Darikwa was penalised for handball.

Wigan are now only clear of third-placed MK Dons on goal difference – albeit having played three games fewer.