Shrewsbury end long winless streak with victory over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury end long winless streak with victory over Burton

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.25pm
Tom Bloxham opened the scoring for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Bloxham opened the scoring for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington scored the goals that saw Shrewsbury secure a first win in 10 games in a 2-0 victory over Burton.

The Shrews had slipped dangerously close to League One’s bottom four during their winless run but victory over an inconsistent Burton provided some much-needed breathing space, moving them six points above the relegation zone.

A cagey first half saw chances at a premium for both sides. While Burton enjoyed large periods of possession and spent most of the opening 45 minutes pinning their visitors inside their own half they struggled to find a way through a well-drilled Shrewsbury back line.

Daniel Udoh was wasteful on the counter attack midway through the half, cutting inside but blazing an effort well wide of the far post.

The Shrews capitalised on a set-piece routine when Bloxham helped steer Elliott Bennett’s corner into the net in the 35th minute.

Albion looked to be having the better of the second half too until Shrewsbury doubled their lead, with Pennington pouncing from close range when Burton keeper Ben Garratt failed to hang on to George Nurse’s 25-yard effort.

Udoh was close to a third for Town but his dipping effort dropped just over the bar while substitute Oumar Niasse had two headed chances to get Burton back in the game but failed to hit the target with either.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier