Accrington fight back twice to beat Wycombe

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.26pm
Korede Adedoyin scored for Accrington (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington came from behind twice to beat promotion-chasing Wycombe 3-2 in Sky Bet League One.

Wanderers opened the scoring on 13 minutes when Jason McCarthy’s cross from the right was met by Sam Vokes at the far post and he side-footed home.

Stanley equalised on 20 minutes when Sean McConville’s free-kick found Korede Adedoyin in the six-yard box and he clipped the ball home for his first EFL goal.

However two minutes later the Chairboys were back in front when Dominic Gape’s cross was headed home by Sullay Kaikai – his second in two games.

Stanley drew level again on 48 minutes when Matt Butcher’s ball forward was flicked on by half-time substitute Harry Pell and it fell to Ross Sykes who rifled the ball home.

The Reds celebrated the winner on 64 minutes when Butcher’s looping ball into the box found Pell who headed home.

Gape hit the post for Wycombe in the dying minutes and Mitch Clark saw red for Stanley in the 96th minute for a late challenge on Gape.

