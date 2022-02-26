Paul Mullin returns from suspension with brace as Wrexham defeat Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Mullin returns from suspension with brace as Wrexham defeat Aldershot

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.33pm
Wrexham are occupying the play-off places (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham are occupying the play-off places (Peter Byrne/PA)

Paul Mullin made a goalscoring return after suspension as Wrexham moved up to fourth in the National League with a 4-1 victory over Aldershot in front of 8,475 fans at the Racecourse Ground.

The striker, playing his first game since January 29, took his goal tally for the season to 13 with a brace while Jordan Davies and Ollie Palmer were also on target.

Mullin missed a one-on-one in the 10th minute, having a shot saved by the feet of Josh Barnes, while Dan Jones volleyed wide and the goalkeeper tipped over Max Cleworth’s long-range effort.

Mullin broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when he slotted past Barnes before Davies fired in from 25 yards five minutes after half-time, netting his 12th of the campaign.

Palmer added a third approaching the hour mark with a neat finish and Mullin made no mistake when a through ball found him in the 68th minute.

Giles Phillips netted a late consolation for Aldershot, rising highest to head in Sam Matthews’ corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier