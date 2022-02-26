Early Omari Patrick goal gives Carlisle a welcome win over fellow strugglers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle moved out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone thanks to Omari Patrick’s early goal.

Patrick struck in the fifth minute to settle the relegation dogfight with Leyton Orient, who finished with 10 men, at Brisbane Road.

Both clubs had sacked their managers during the week but the return of Paul Simpson to the Cumbrians brought them a 1-0 win and a first success in nine games.

It left interim Orient boss Matt Harold with relegation fears, just three points above the drop zone.

The decisive goal came after Orient were hit by a sucker-punch following a corner. Carlisle broke away and, collecting a pass from Jamie Devitt, Patrick twisted and turned his way past George Ray before slipping the ball into the net from close range.

The home side’s misery increased early in the second half of a scrappy contest when Theo Archibald was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards within three minutes of each other for bad fouls.

Orient did see a header cleared off the line in added time but the visitors were rarely extended and successfully protected their lead with a man advantage.