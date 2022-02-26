Early Omari Patrick goal gives Carlisle a welcome win over fellow strugglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Early Omari Patrick goal gives Carlisle a welcome win over fellow strugglers

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.33pm
Omari Patrick got Carlisle’s winner at Leyton Orient (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick got Carlisle’s winner at Leyton Orient (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Carlisle moved out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone thanks to Omari Patrick’s early goal.

Patrick struck in the fifth minute to settle the relegation dogfight with Leyton Orient, who finished with 10 men, at Brisbane Road.

Both clubs had sacked their managers during the week but the return of Paul Simpson to the Cumbrians brought them a 1-0 win and a first success in nine games.

It left interim Orient boss Matt Harold with relegation fears, just three points above the drop zone.

The decisive goal came after Orient were hit by a sucker-punch following a corner. Carlisle broke away and, collecting a pass from Jamie Devitt, Patrick twisted and turned his way past George Ray before slipping the ball into the net from close range.

The home side’s misery increased early in the second half of a scrappy contest when Theo Archibald was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards within three minutes of each other for bad fouls.

Orient did see a header cleared off the line in added time but the visitors were rarely extended and successfully protected their lead with a man advantage.

