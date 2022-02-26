Walsall coast to victory over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walsall coast to victory over Hartlepool

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.33pm Updated: February 26 2022, 6.05pm
Michael Flynn guided Walsall to victory (PA)
Walsall marked Michael Flynn’s first home game as Saddlers manager with an entertaining 3-1 win over Hartlepool.

George Miller’s brace and a Conor Wilkinson strike ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Pools, who replied through Omar Bogle.

Walsall led on 13 minutes as Emmanuel Osadebe ended a superb solo run by slipping in Miller and he took a touch before wrong-footing Pools keeper Ben Killip with a clever near-post finish.

The Saddlers doubled their advantage on 26 minutes as Wilkinson drilled a fine finish into Killip’s bottom far corner from 20 yards.

Hartlepool improved after the break but Luke Molyneux prodded wide from Jamie Sterry’s measured ball over the top.

They halved their deficit on 63 minutes, Bogle slotting in from six yards after Carl Rushworth saved Isaac Fletcher’s deflected shot.

But Miller sealed the points by pouncing on Gary Liddle’s under-hit backpass and rounding Killip four minutes later.

New signing Lee Tomlin almost added a fourth but his shot was deflected wide as Walsall, in 17th, moved eight points clear of the bottom two.

