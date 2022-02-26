Cameron Brannagan at the double as Oxford see off Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Brannagan at the double as Oxford see off Cambridge

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.34pm
Cameron Brannagan scored twice as Oxford beat Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Cameron Brannagan scored twice as Oxford beat Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)

Cameron Brannagan’s second-half brace helped Oxford to an exciting 4-2 home win over Cambridge.

Sam Smith had earlier taken his season’s goal tally to 17 in all competitions with a double for Cambridge.

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off as Oxford fans saluted one of their own – Joey Beauchamp, who had died aged 50.

The home defence left a big gap in the middle as Paul Digby headed on for Smith to prod the ball past Jack Stevens in the sixth minute.

Matty Taylor equalised for Oxford in the 36th minute by ghosting in to tap home Ryan Williams’ cross.

Smith’s fine left-footed finish at the end of a fast counter-attack put Cambridge back in front after 56 minutes.

But Brannagan shot home from Sam Baldock’s pull-back eight minutes later to make it 2-2.

Baldock turned in Mark Sykes’ centre after 72 minutes and Brannagan completed the comeback in the final minute, converting Williams’ cross at the back post as Oxford celebrated a third successive victory.

