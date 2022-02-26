Tahvon Campbell nets winner as Rochdale beat promotion-chasing Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tahvon Campbell nets winner as Rochdale beat promotion-chasing Northampton

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 5.36pm
Tahvon Campbell helped Rochdale beat Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Tahvon Campbell helped Rochdale beat Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)

Tahvon Campbell scored the only goal as Rochdale beat automatic promotion hopefuls Northampton 1-0 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rochdale created the best chance of the first half when Matt Done crossed for the incoming Jimmy Keohane and he fired goalwards only for Liam Roberts to pull off a good save.

The Cobblers hit back when Jon Guthrie launched into an impressive run forward, powering through Dale’s midfield from his central defensive position and shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Northampton threatened again when Mitch Pinnock fed Ali Koiki on the left and his firm centre was cut out by Dale keeper Jay Lynch.

But Dale broke the deadlock after 53 minutes, Max Clark turning Alex Newby’s cross into the six-yard area where Campbell pounced to score from close range.

The Cobblers struggled to create any openings, Guthrie’s 30-yard drive after 85 minutes underlining their inability to get in behind the home side’s backline.

Dale might have had a second but Liam Kelly, unmarked at the back post, smashed a shot over the crossbar when he might have expected to at least test Roberts.

