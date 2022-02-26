Newport claim victory in dramatic finish against promotion rivals Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport kept themselves in the League Two play-off mix with a thrilling 4-2 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers, with all the goals coming in an eventful second half at Rodney Parade.

After a first half of few clear-cut chances, the match was sparked into life with a fine finish from Newport left-back Aaron Lewis five minutes after the restart, cutting in from the flank and bending a right-foot shot inside the far post.

League Two’s top scorer Dom Telford then doubled the hosts’ advantage from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Calum MacDonald brought down Finn Azaz, although the challenge appeared to be just outside the 18-yard box.

Tranmere pulled a goal back in the 65th minutes when Josh Dacres-Cogley’s scuffed effort beat Nick Townsend.

And they looked like taking a point back to Merseyside when Kieron Morris’ low drive was deflected in by Newport defender Micky Demetriou with six minutes remaining.

But Aston Villa loanee Azaz curled in a spectacular effort to restore Newport’s lead after 87 minutes and Telford confirmed the victory with his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.