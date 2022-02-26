Aidan Fitzpatrick secures Queen of the South victory over Ayr By Press Association February 26 2022, 5.53pm Aidan Fitzpatrick scored Queen of the South’s winner at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bottom-placed Queen of the South stunned Ayr with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Somerset Park. Aidan Fitzpatrick was the visitors’ match-winner after picking the ball up from 25 yards out and firing home a low shot. Ayr went close to a last-minute equaliser when Tomi Adeloye headed against the crossbar. But Queen of the South held on for a first victory since beating Ayr 3-0 at home on December 18. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Derek Gaston saves Arbroath in Queen of the South stalemate Ayr extend unbeaten run with win at Inverness Injury doubts over Arbroath midfield duo as Lichties wary of ‘reaction’ from managerless Queen of the South Strugglers Ayr and Dunfermline share points from clash at Somerset Park