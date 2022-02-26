Paul Simpson hails ‘massively important’ winning start to Carlisle return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Simpson made a dream return to Carlisle as he watched his side climb out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Leyton Orient.

Simpson, appointed during the week for his second spell in charge of the Cumbrians, started his new tenure with a victory which ended a sequence of eight matches without a win for the team.

The only goal of the clash of the strugglers came from Omari Patrick in the fifth minute and the Cumbrians’ task was helped when Orient were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half by the dismissal of Theo Archibald for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Simpson said: “It’s a winning start and that’s massively important but the character and the desire to defend was absolutely outstanding.

“I keep saying I don’t care what’s gone before but it’s these remaining games which matter now.

“When you start the season I always say it: Never the first 10 (games) when you look at the table, because it’s the last 10 that really matter.

“We are now at the last 14 games and if we show the sort of desire we showed today – and determination – then hopefully it will be a really good finish.

“I didn’t get everything I asked for from the players, if I am perfectly honest, and I still think we can be much better and more composed with our defending and our clearances.

“We can be more in control of games when we get ourselves into good positions (and) better with our final third play but hopefully that will come.”

Orient sacked Kenny Jackett on Tuesday night and interim boss Matt Harold was unable to halt a wretched run which sees the team winless in 11 games and just three points above the relegation places.

Harrold said: “I’m gutted for the players and I am gutted for the fans.

“I thought the players gave everything. Maybe it was a case of early in the game being a little over-emotional.

“We have had a really good couple of days and I warned the players in the dressing room before the game that we haven’t got to win it early.

“It’s a long game, it’s 90 minutes and I think we got in (to) perhaps taking too many risks too early and obviously we conceded a goal.

“There is a lack of confidence at the moment and a touch of anxiety, which is normal and understandable.

“I felt it was a bit of a grind to get back into the game and obviously the sending-off didn’t help but after that point I thought we showed fight to the end.

“We had chances in the first half and after the sending-off but the players gave it their all and I think the crowd could see that as well.”