Kilmarnock miss chance to go top of Championship after draw at Dunfermline By Press Association February 26 2022, 6.03pm Efe Ambrose almost found a Dunfermline winner against Kilmarnock (Ian Rutherford/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock missed out on the chance to go top of the cinch Championship as lowly Dunfermline held them to a goalless draw. Dunfermline came closest to scoring when Efe Ambrose’s free-kick rebounded off the crossbar. Declan Glass saw his last-minute effort held by Jakub Stolarczyk in the home goal, while Stephen McGinn was also denied for Kilmarnock. Derek McInnes’ side stay second on goal difference, with leaders Arbroath also held at Morton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier John Hughes on first meeting with new Dunfermline CEO – and transfer update before loan window slams shut Kyle Lafferty helps Kilmarnock move joint top with victory against Raith Rovers Lewis McCann draws comparison with Ross County ace as John Hughes reveals Dan Pybus Dunfermline return date John Hughes backs Efe Ambrose following testing Dunfermline debut for on-loan St Johnstone defender