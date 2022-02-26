Don Cowie tips Ross County for top six place after victory over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don Cowie tips Ross County for top six place after victory over St Johnstone

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.03pm
Ross County assistant manager Don Cowie believes they can finish in the top six (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Ross County assistant manager Don Cowie believes they can finish in the top six (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Assistant manager Don Cowie said Ross County were looking to finish in the cinch premiership top six before the split after the 3-1 win over St Johnstone.

The victory moved the Staggies seven points clear of the relegation zone and only four points behind Livingston in sixth with five games remaining before the split.

Cowie said for a long time County have been looking below rather than above them and believes finishing in the top six is a realistic aim for the club.

He said: “Any win is huge, we just keep doing what we are doing and it allows us to join that group that are fighting for the top six.

“That is no disrespect to any team in the league and we believe that we are in good form.

“We are in a group where there is a lot to play for and we will look forward to a difficult game against Motherwell on Wednesday.”

Speaking about coming from behind to beat St Johnstone, Cowie said: “Historically it is not something we have been renowned for that when we go a goal down to turn things around.

“But in this group there is a real togetherness. In the second half we stuck our necks out and that is what we do as the game went on, we showed great energy and were deserved winners.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was disappointed his players looked so fragile after conceding the equaliser and said they deserved to lose the match.

After a good run of form, he believes his players appeared to admit defeat and did not put up much of a fight.

“You have got to put them under pressure and play more forward and got to take people on and attack them,” he said.

“I thought we played safe and went into our shell.

“We tried to make attacking changes and couldn’t have had more attacking players on the bench.

“I was disappointed we didn’t put them under pressure because we should have.

“We did in the first half and we refused to do that in the second half.

“It disappoints me but doesn’t surprise me, I was disappointed with the goals and losing the confidence which was fragile.

“In the second half we were a shadow of ourselves. We had managed to get a lot of points previously and this was such a huge game.

“They weren’t hungry enough to stop their goals or find goals and be positive.

“There are five games until the split, I’d rather go down being positive rather than what we showed in the second half.”

