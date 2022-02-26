John Sheridan frustrated as Oldham fail to kill off fellow strugglers Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Sheridan frustrated as Oldham fail to kill off fellow strugglers Colchester

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.03pm
John Sheridan wanted Oldham to close the game out (Nick Potts/PA)
Oldham boss John Sheridan was disappointed his side did not see out victory after drawing 1-1 at fellow League Two strugglers Colchester.

The Latics had led from the 19th minute through Davis Keillor-Dunn, who converted from close range after Carl Piergianni had nodded on Nicky Adams’ free-kick.

But Colchester rescued a point when Noah Chilvers’ shot from outside the area deflected in off Jordan Clarke in the 52nd minute, as the basement battle finished all square.

Sheridan, who is now unbeaten in six matches since returning to the club, said: “We got ourselves in a good position after getting the goal in the first half and it felt comfortable as well in the first half.

“We should have gone on and won the game. We had a great chance with H (Hallam Hope) to make it 2-0 and we were quite comfortable going in 1-0 at the break.

“We were in a winning position but we were really poor in the second half.

“I didn’t enjoy watching the game and I thought we were scrappy.

“We didn’t use the ball the way we should have and there were too many long balls for my liking and just doing the basics.

“But we’re going back with something. We were probably fortunate in the second half, because they looked like the team who were on the front foot a lot more and we were creating our own problems.

“But we should be controlling the game a lot better.”

Oldham were the better side in the first half and should have doubled their lead just before half-time when Hope fired wide, with only Shamal George to beat.

But Colchester were better after the break and after Chilvers’ equaliser. Oldham keeper Danny Rogers made an excellent reflex save from Luke Hannant and Harrison McGahey cleared Freddie Sears’ goalbound effort from near his own goal-line.

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown said: “We asked for a reaction from the lads, after you find yourselves 1-0 down in a game of football.

“Their goal was disappointing, because five of their last 10 goals have been from set plays and (Carl) Piergianni gets first contact on all of them.

“We tried to address that during the week leading up to the game but unfortunately he got first contact and then it is the second ball and it was poor reactions.

“I didn’t think we were horrendous in the first half by any stretch.

“We had opportunities and we were still taking the game to them but it was a more even affair than the second half was. We asked for a reaction from the lads.

“We do get a bit of luck with the goal but I think we deserved that a little bit. We just need that killer touch in the final third.”

