John Sheridan frustrated as Oldham fail to kill off fellow strugglers Colchester

Oldham boss John Sheridan was disappointed his side did not see out victory after drawing 1-1 at fellow League Two strugglers Colchester.

The Latics had led from the 19th minute through Davis Keillor-Dunn, who converted from close range after Carl Piergianni had nodded on Nicky Adams’ free-kick.

But Colchester rescued a point when Noah Chilvers’ shot from outside the area deflected in off Jordan Clarke in the 52nd minute, as the basement battle finished all square.

Sheridan, who is now unbeaten in six matches since returning to the club, said: “We got ourselves in a good position after getting the goal in the first half and it felt comfortable as well in the first half.

“We should have gone on and won the game. We had a great chance with H (Hallam Hope) to make it 2-0 and we were quite comfortable going in 1-0 at the break.

“We were in a winning position but we were really poor in the second half.

“I didn’t enjoy watching the game and I thought we were scrappy.

“We didn’t use the ball the way we should have and there were too many long balls for my liking and just doing the basics.

“But we’re going back with something. We were probably fortunate in the second half, because they looked like the team who were on the front foot a lot more and we were creating our own problems.

“But we should be controlling the game a lot better.”

Oldham were the better side in the first half and should have doubled their lead just before half-time when Hope fired wide, with only Shamal George to beat.

But Colchester were better after the break and after Chilvers’ equaliser. Oldham keeper Danny Rogers made an excellent reflex save from Luke Hannant and Harrison McGahey cleared Freddie Sears’ goalbound effort from near his own goal-line.

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown said: “We asked for a reaction from the lads, after you find yourselves 1-0 down in a game of football.

“Their goal was disappointing, because five of their last 10 goals have been from set plays and (Carl) Piergianni gets first contact on all of them.

“We tried to address that during the week leading up to the game but unfortunately he got first contact and then it is the second ball and it was poor reactions.

“I didn’t think we were horrendous in the first half by any stretch.

“We had opportunities and we were still taking the game to them but it was a more even affair than the second half was. We asked for a reaction from the lads.

“We do get a bit of luck with the goal but I think we deserved that a little bit. We just need that killer touch in the final third.”