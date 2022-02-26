Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth vows not to panic after defeat at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth vows not to panic after defeat at Accrington

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.03pm
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gareth Ainsworth says he will not panic after Wycombe’s 3-2 loss at Accrington made it seven Sky Bet League One games without a win.

Promotion-chasing Wycombe took the lead with Sam Vokes side-footing home on 13 minutes before Stanley equalised after 20 minutes through Korede Adedoyin.

Two minutes later the Chairboys were back in front through Sullay Kaikai’s powerful header before Stanley once again drew level on 48 minutes, Ross Sykes rifling the ball home.

Accrington celebrated the winner on 64 minutes with half-time substitute Harry Pell’s header finding the back of the net.

Dominic Gape hit the post for eighth-placed Wycombe in the dying minutes and Anis Mehmeti missed a great chance from close range before Stanley defender Mitch Clark was shown a red card in the 97th minute for a late challenge.

“It was a really poor second half, we definitely can’t let teams step on us like that,” said Wycombe boss Ainsworth.

“They have changed their style and they are the land of the giants and go direct and that caused us problems.

“We conceded two goals from set-pieces on Tuesday and have conceded another two from set-pieces.

“That’s tough to take but we have got to score at the end as well, that was a great chance, we should have made it 3-3.

“I have been on bad runs before but we can’t have to score three goals away from home to get a point. Two should be good enough to win a game.

“The boys need picking up but we know not to panic. We just need to get back to winning ways.”

Stanley’s home form is good – they are unbeaten in eight at the Wham Stadium – and, after back-to-back away defeats, boss John Coleman was relieved.

“I am delighted with the response we showed,” he said. “It was one of the worst games of football I have seen in the first half, both teams were low on confidence with not winning games, trying to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and making mistakes which accounted for the goals.

“After half-time we tried to pass it better, commit more men forward and we made two changes to give us the impetus. Sometimes substitutions work, sometimes they don’t and today they did.

“We got back to playing how I know we can and we scored some great goals.

“The only bitter taste is the sending off at the end. The referee held up six minutes and then, in the 97th, there was the challenge, a debatable red card, when we shouldn’t even have been on the pitch.

“I feel for Mitch as he will miss three games and he has been our best player over the last couple of months.

“But the win was needed. Our home form is important as it’s got us into the situation where we need two wins for safety but we have got to get them and won’t take it for granted.”

