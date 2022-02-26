Ben Garner: Swindon should have seen the game out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Garner admitted Swindon should have seen the game out as Salford came from behind to win 2-1 at the County Ground and dent their hosts’ promotion ambitions.

Ryan Watson scored a dramatic 86th-minute winner to leave Robins fans stunned.

Garner said: “I thought we were largely in control second half and once we got ahead I expect us to push on, see the game out and win the game.

“We are disappointed. We have won three out of the last four and need to get back on that ratio again.

“Every day you can improve and there is a lot of time left in the end of the season.

“We’ve got players that haven’t been here that long and players that have been here a longer period of time, but every player can improve in that group and we can improve as a team.

“I can improve, the staff can improve and we have to make sure we keep doing that constantly.

“Even beyond this season we want to get better, so even if you waste a day, that is criminal for me. Don’t waste an opportunity to improve and develop.”

The Ammies twice clipped the woodwork in the first half as Matt Smith’s header rebounded off the crossbar and Watson’s shot from range hit a post as Salford looked the more threatening of the sides.

Harry McKirdy put Swindon in front in the 55th minute after rising highest in the box to get on the end of Joe Tomlinson’s corner.

Salford hit back against the run of play and equalised just 10 minutes later through Liam Shephard, with the forward beating his man at the near post to get a foot on Stephen Kelly’s cross.

Watson then snatched a winner following a corner to snatch Salford their first-ever comeback victory as a Football League club.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “The hoodoo is over.

“It’s been a ridiculous thing to have hanging over us, so to do it and do it here in the way that we have is really pleasing and I’m delighted for our 94 fans – we have given them something to cheer on the way home.

“We came and we’ve hit the post and the bar, we’ve had a stonewall penalty when the lad pulled Shephard back on the line and how we don’t get that I don’t know, but we’ve only had one all season so it’s probably why.

“Second half we didn’t start as well as we did first and we were extremely disappointed with the manner of the goal that we conceded.

“The response was terrific and Liam Shephard ghosted in at Orient and he has done exactly the same there. Then the winner is brilliant, it was a great delivery.”