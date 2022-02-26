Darren Moore impressed with Owls’ concentration levels in Charlton win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Moore praised the concentration levels of his team in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Charlton.

The Owls got off to an electric start and took the lead after just five minutes when George Byers nodded in from a Barry Bannan free-kick.

The home side got their second of the game on the stroke of half-time after Callum Paterson converted Marvin Johnson’s low cross – his second goal in two matches.

Wednesday defended well in the second half, with few clear-cut chances, and saw the game out to move into the play-off places.

Moore said: “I thought we controlled the game from start to finish.

“We looked like we could get a third goal but the defensive side was most important. I’m really pleased with how we maintained our concentration levels.

“We want to keep getting better. We have to continue this form. I want to keep seeing that consistency game after game.

“Hopefully the fans see that this club means a lot to the players. All of them have had to play their part to get the results we’ve been getting.

“We don’t get too carried away with the position we’re in, there is still a lot of football to be played and we will continue to take it game by game.

“Tonight my thoughts will be straight on to Burton on Tuesday. We have to keep pushing on.”

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said: “I think we got what we deserved.

“We wanted to force them to defend, especially in these conditions on this type of pitch, but we didn’t do it smartly enough.

“We had a terrible start to the game. We could have cleared our lines on a number of occasions at the start of the game but we didn’t, which puts us under pressure and it leads to us conceding the goal.

“With the run we are on there is a lack of confidence and going behind early obviously won’t help with that.

“This is a great football club which is going places. It doesn’t feel like that right now, but I can promise it is.

“All of the players are fighting for their places between now and the end of the season. It’s happening whether they like it or not.”