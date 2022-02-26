Steve Cooper applauds Brennan Johnson’s end product after another goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper applauds Brennan Johnson’s end product after another goal

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.16pm
Steve Cooper’s side beat Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper’s side beat Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is delighted that midfielder Brennan Johnson has added a ruthless streak to his armoury of talents after scoring in the 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Johnson, 20, grabbed his sixth goal in eight games before Manchester United loanee James Garner wrapped up a straightforward triumph at the City Ground.

And, on the former’s contribution, Cooper said: “I had a conversation with Brennan after Tuesday night (following the 0-0 draw at Preston) and it was good to see him get back to what he’s brilliant at – getting down the sides and being really creative.

“He’s also scoring goals now and, at that top end of the pitch, for all the ability we’ve got, there has to be an end product as well. He has that now with his assists and goals and we’ve got to keep pushing him on that.”

Cooper still felt his side should have won by a more convincing margin, but rightly praised away keeper Daniel Bentley for keeping the score down.

The former Brentford player showed sharp reflexes to deny Djed Spence, Steve Cook and Philip Zinckernagel with Cooper adding: “We played well from start to finish and were the dominant team.

“We were so in control of the game in the first half and I thought we needed to score which, fortunately, we did. Then, at half-time, I felt we could really carry on.

“It wasn’t a game I just wanted to see out – I wanted to get two or three more. We got one more and we created two or three other chances, but their keeper always seems to do well against my teams and he did today, whereas our keeper didn’t have much to do.

“We were well worthy of a 2-0 win and it probably should have been more but, as long as we keep creating a good number of chances, I know we will score goals. It was also good to put a poor performance behind us from Tuesday night and we were back up to speed.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson agreed that Bentley was his team’s star player on an afternoon when he thought his side were poor.

He said: “The players were second best in all departments and we were miles off the pace.

“We made bad decisions defensively and couldn’t pass the ball in midfield in the areas that we wanted to and the forwards aren’t magicians – they can’t conjure something up from nothing, so that’s why we ended up with nothing.

“We also made too many mistakes. They didn’t have to be at their best to beat us, because too many of our players had an off day.

“When players make individual errors, it affects their confidence and that of the rest of the team. It was a bad day all round.

“I don’t often say that we were collectively second best but we were for almost the entirety of the game.”

Pearson also confirmed that 16-goal top-scorer Andreas Weimann, who managed the visitors’ only three shots during another underwhelming away performance, was not an injury concern after taking a first-half knock that saw him leave the pitch to receive treatment.

“He just got a kick and he’s alright,” Pearson said. “He’ll be fine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier