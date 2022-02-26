Mark McGhee admits Dundee players deserved stick from fans after Livingston loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark McGhee admits Dundee players deserved stick from fans after Livingston loss

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.23pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee (Scott Heavey/PA)
Dundee boss Mark McGhee (Scott Heavey/PA)

Mark McGhee admitted the stick his players received from the Dundee supporters during and after the cinch Premiership game against Livingston was fully deserved.

The Dark Blues were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing from David Martindale’s side thanks to a double from Bruce Anderson, with Scott Pittman and Jack Fitzwater also hitting the back of the net.

After Anderson’s second goal in the 21st minute – Livi’s third of the afternoon – a barrage of boos rang out with some home fans heading for the exits.

McGhee, who was brought in to replace James McPake, insists he cannot be distracted as he tries to lift Dundee off the bottom of the table.

The 64-year-old said: “I was brought here because something needed to be fixed. That has not changed in a week.

“Prior to me coming here they had the worst goal difference in the league. Of course it was a shock to be 3-0 down in 20 minutes but it was poor defending.

“All four goals we lost were down to poor defending and individual mistakes. That was hugely disappointing but that is what we are here to fix.

“I have total respect for fans and their views but I can’t allow that to distract me. The players have got to deal with it. When you’re 3-0 down at home after 20 minutes, then you deserve stick.

“If they are not men and can’t handle that then they shouldn’t be here. When you play badly, you get stick from the supporters. They thoroughly deserved everything they got from the supporters.

“We have to get back to the drawing board within the group and try to find the solutions.”

Livingston boss Martindale admitted the performance was as good as his side have produced all season and, having now broken into the top six, they intend to remain there.

He said: “I’m still beating myself up about the points we’ve dropped in previous games. We could be sitting in fourth quite comfortably.

“I think it’s a massive credit to the players and the coaching staff at the club.

“So I said to them, once we get into the top six, let’s see if anyone else can get us out of the top six – because we’ll fight and we’ll scrap and we’ll do everything we can to stay there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier