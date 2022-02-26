Marco Silva: Fulham had to be resilient to claim a deserved win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marco Silva: Fulham had to be resilient to claim a deserved win

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.28pm
Marco Silva praised his side’s resilience (David Davies/PA)
Marco Silva praised his side’s resilience (David Davies/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva praised the resilience of his Sky Bet Championship leaders after they dug out a 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Aleksandar Mitrovic extended his record as the league’s top goalscorer with his 34th of the campaign and that proved enough to claim all three points.

An eighth win in 10 league games keeps the Cottagers nine points clear of Bournemouth in the race for the title and promotion to the Premier League.

Silva said: “As we expected it was tough, it is always hard to come here and play and we had to be resilient.

“We knew what type of game it would be. We always expect first and second balls and balls in our box.

“Apart from one moment when we slept completely, we dealt really well with the situation.

“We controlled big parts of the match. We were a bit slower than I wanted but we created enough, we were the best team and deserved the three points.”

Cardiff’s squad had been hit with a stomach bug in the build-up to the match but they should have taken the lead as early as the 13th minute.

James Collins raced clear onto Alex Smithies’ goal-kick but could not find the net when one-on-one with Fulham keeper Marek Rodak.

Cardiff would regret missing that chance when Mitrovic headed in Harry Wilson’s cross shortly before half-time.

Silva added: “We had chances to kill the game early in the second half but we didn’t take them and that gave them (Cardiff) belief.

“But we continued until the end and deserved three points.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet, you achieve nothing at the end of February. We go again next week.”

It was a spirted effort from the illness-hit hosts but nevertheless they slipped to 20th in the table and have only one win in their last four.

Boss Steve Morrison said: “It was one of the toughest 24 hours I’ve had as a manager. It was an absolute nightmare.

“It started yesterday (Friday) after training and the team changed three of four times up until 1.20pm.

“But with all of that going on, to perform like we did shows how tight we are as a group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my players, I thought we were fantastic.

“We went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league and limited them to the least amount of shots they have managed this season.

“In the end, they scored from their chance and we didn’t. Mitrovic got free from a well-worked corner, he had one moment and he scored. That’s why he’s top of the league.

“But if we keep performing like that, we will be fine.”

