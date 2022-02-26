Rob Edwards determined Forest Green will not panic after back-to-back defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards determined Forest Green will not panic after back-to-back defeats

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.33pm
Rob Edwards is keeping the faith (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards insisted there would be “no panic” after Rovers suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season with a 2-1 loss at Crawley.

Hot on the heels of their first league defeat in 20 league games at home to Walsall last weekend, Rovers’ undefeated away record fell with first-half goals from substitute Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe giving Crawley only their second victory in the last 10 home matches.

Rovers, who pulled a late goal back through Dominic Bernard, remain 10 points clear at the top of League Two and Edwards stressed that his players must focus on the “fantastic position” they are in and “keep believing”.

He said: “We need to re-set and not panic; we are still in a very good position.

“It was the end of a really good run of results the week before and now our away run has ended, but football always gives you a good opportunity to bounce back with the number of games coming up.”

Edwards was critical of the manner in which his side conceded their goals and admitted: “We didn’t really recover – it knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

“We have got to do better as a group but our lads have put themselves in a fantastic position and must keep believing. All must stay strong and come out fighting.”

Bernard’s late goal denied Crawley a first home clean sheet in six months but it did little to take the gloss off the performance, and head coach John Yems said: “We deserved it.

“It was heart-stopping in the last 20 minutes but we kept going.

“The harder you work, the luckier you become and it sums up what we are all about.”

Yems had special praise for former Fleetwood and Carlisle striker Nadesan, who put the Reds ahead nine minutes after replacing the injured Aramide Oteh.

“That’s what he can do and it was a great response,” he said. “Everybody wanted to win today.”

Yems was particularly pleased with the outcome having appealed for all fans to stick together after being “bitterly disappointed” with the reaction of some supporters following the previous defeat by Hartlepool.

He added: “Last time we were all doughnuts but now there is some cream in the doughnuts. There is still a lot of work to do.”

