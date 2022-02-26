Barrow boss Mark Cooper takes positives from touchline ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow boss Mark Cooper takes positives from touchline ban

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.36pm
Barrow manager Mark Cooper (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow manager Mark Cooper (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Cooper put a positive slant on his touchline ban and Barrow’s performance despite a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Harrogate.

Cooper was this month found guilty of using “abusive and/or insulting words”, including a reference to gender, against assistant referee Helen Edwards during a game against Exeter earlier this season.

He began his eight-game punishment watching from the back of the main stand at Holker Street.

“I enjoyed it and you can see an awful lot more,” said Cooper after a late rally when Robbie Gotts twice hit the post.

“I am miked up to the coaches so there was no impact whatsoever. It was positive and the fans looked after me.”

The frustration came with Barrow’s failure to claim what would have been just a fourth home league win this campaign and first of 2022.

Instead, it was a second successive scoreless draw which leaves the Bluebirds three places and two points above the relegation zone.

“I thought our second-half performance merited three points with the chances we had,” said Cooper. “On another day we score one of them and win.

“Like we said before if you can’t win it, don’t lose it. It was never going to be easy. Teams are going to fight so we have to keep picking up points.”

Harrogate assistant boss Paul Thirlwell said: “Our first-half performance was positive. We wanted the lads to get the ball down and play and we did that really well and created a fantastic opportunity.

“But credit to Barrow, I thought the second half was theirs as they put us under more pressure.

“The wind picked up and we couldn’t get the ball in behind to turn them. We didn’t manage to play with the same quality.

“But all in all it’s a good point away from home and a fair result. We had lady luck when they hit the post but it would have been harsh had we lost the game.

“It was the old game of two halves, but perhaps on another day we might have lost that game earlier in the season.

“But we showed a bit of steel and resilience to get the clean sheet. We remain positive; it’s four points from the last two games so its onwards and upwards.”

