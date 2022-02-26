Poya Asbaghi says Barnsley have momentum in relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poya Asbaghi says Barnsley have momentum in relegation scrap

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.43pm
Poya Asbaghi’s side secured another big win in their survival bid (Will Matthews/PA)
Poya Asbaghi’s side secured another big win in their survival bid (Will Matthews/PA)

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi believes his side have momentum in their relegation fight after a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

A goal from Mads Andersen and Amine Bassi’s double was enough to seal all three points and move Barnsley within six points of safety with a game in hand.

Middlesbrough fought back through Andraz Sporar and a Liam Kitching own goal deep in stoppage time but now sit eighth, two points off the play-offs.

Asbaghi said: “I knew it was a tough game against a really good opponent. We talked before the game, of course we have respect for Middlesbrough, but we did not want to show too much of that in the beginning of the game.

“We came into half-time and talked about not getting too comfortable and to try to go out and play like it is 0-0 and chase the third goal.

“What we did do was work really hard in the end and we tried to protect the lead and we accomplished that. It was a really important and impressive victory by the lads.

“We feel that we have a little bit of momentum, we are playing better football and we are working as a unit much better now than what we did a month ago.

“We have to take advantage of the situation we are in right now, with the confidence we have and take it into Derby (next week).”

Barnsley took the lead in the seventh minute. A great cross from Bassi found Andersen in the box, who headed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley doubled their lead in the 16th minute as Carlton Morris laid the ball off to Bassi just inside the box and he placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

It was 3-0 in the 54th minute with a quick counter attack. Morris threaded the ball through to Bassi who put the ball past Lumley despite being held back by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Middlesbrough pulled one back from the spot through Sporar before Aaron Connolly’s goal was ruled out by the offside flag.

Liam Kitching gave Middlesbrough another goal back deep in added time after putting the ball into his own net.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said: “The first 15 minutes cost us, the attitude of our back three not getting up the pitch.

“I thought Carlton Morris dominated our back three, which was disappointing. He set the line of where the game was going to be played. They played into him and down the side of him, I thought he was excellent.

“They [Barnsley] got the energy off their supporters who got right behind their team. They were winning 50-50s which allowed them to dictate the first half.

“We deservedly went into half time with the score as it was.

“I think you have got to give credit to Barnsley in the way they played but for me it was self-inflicted the result. The goals that we are conceding at the moment are ridiculous.

“If I was allowed nine subs I would have made five subs at half time, the back five come off.”

