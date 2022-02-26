Karl Robinson dedicates Oxford win over Cambridge to Joey Beauchamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford manager Karl Robinson admitted his team’s exciting 4-2 comeback win over Cambridge was a fitting send-off for the late Joey Beauchamp.

Regarded by many as Oxford’s greatest player, Beauchamp died last week, aged 50, and the fans sang his name throughout the match.

Robinson said: “It’s been a hard week for the club and for me personally too.

“But after this you can raise a glass to an absolute legend of this football club.

“We put on quite a performance for him as well.

“I feel immense pride for my players – we felt a complete connection, it’s a good moment for us.

“My players stayed true to who they are, in times of great difficulties when we were 1-0 down and 2-1 down. They kept calm and the goals came.

“Today is one for the fans and for them to share with their hero.

“If they didn’t know before, his family certainly know now what he means to Oxfordshire.”

Sam Smith scored early in each half to twice fire Cambridge in front, with Matty Taylor equalising.

But Oxford stormed back with classic wing play and crosses from Ryan Williams, Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes, reminiscent of Beauchamp.

Cameron Brannagan hit a double and Sam Baldock scored his first goal at home following his recent transfer as promotion-chasing Oxford chalked up a third win in a week.

Robinson added: “We’ve scored nine goals in seven days and been scintillating at times.

“I think people who haven’t seen the team for a while can see what the buzz is about.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner felt there was many positives despite the defeat.

He said: “When we’ve led in games we have normally seen them through.

“The first goal we conceded was very disappointing and after getting ahead again, their second goal is preventable as well.

“But Oxford were very impressive when it got to 2-2. It feels like they’re playing with 12 at times.

“Their third goal is brilliant and one we would have been delighted to have scored.

“The fourth was my fault for urging us to go for it. The fourth makes it seem and feel worse than it is.

“It was a really good game where we went toe-to-toe with a top team who have so much attacking threat.

“Sam Smith was brilliant. He scored two, nearly had a hat-trick and had the opposition’s fans booing him – which shows he’s done his job.

“Our second goal was class as well.

“I see huge progress in our game. We are competing with the top teams which, if I’m honest, is outstanding.”