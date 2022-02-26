Roman Abramovich handing ‘care of Chelsea’ to trustees of charitable foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Roman Abramovich handing ‘care of Chelsea’ to trustees of charitable foundation

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 7.13pm Updated: February 26 2022, 7.23pm
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is ”giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care” of the club (Rebecca Naden/PA Images).
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is ”giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care” of the club (Rebecca Naden/PA Images).

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club’s charitable foundation “the stewardship and care of Chelsea” in a statement.

Abramovich will remain as Chelsea owner, but will not be involved in any decision-making at the Stamford Bridge club.

The PA news agency understands Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from continual links to the wider situation amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Chelsea’s senior leadership set-up will not change, it is understood, and Abramovich’s step backwards will not have a bearing on any possible UK Government sanctions, but was a decision taken solely in the club’s interests.

The Russian, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]