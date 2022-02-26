James Rowberry hails Newport performance in win as one of their best this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Rowberry hails Newport performance in win as one of their best this season

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 7.13pm
Newport manager James Rowberry felt his side’s performance was one of their best of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport manager James Rowberry felt his side's performance was one of their best of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport manager James Rowberry labelled his side’s 4-2 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere as one of their best performances of the season.

After a subdued first half that finished goalless, County took control when left-back Aaron Lewis broke the deadlock with a fine finish soon after the restart and Dom Telford doubled their advantage from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

Josh Dacres-Cogley pulled one back for the visitors after 65 minutes and they found themselves unexpectedly level six minutes from time when Kieron Davies’ shot was deflected in off Mickey Demetriou.

But Rowberry’s men showed plenty of character to recover from that blow to win the match as Finn Azaz curled a sublime effort into the top corner after 87 minutes and Telford added his second of the match – and 25th of the season – with a tap-in in stoppage time.

It was a nervy finish, but Rowberry was delighted with the attitude and quality his side showed to end a four-game winless streak and stay in the mix for the League Two play-offs.

“It settles the nerves, for sure, but our performance was up there with the better ones of the season so far,” said the Exiles boss.

“Look at the chances that we had – it could have been six or seven goals.

“And there is a reason why Tranmere are third in the league; they are very solid and robust, difficult to break down in their 4-4-2.

“They haven’t conceded many goals and we scored four against them. That is really positive because they are a strong team and it wouldn’t surprise me if they bounce back to get automatic promotion.

“I felt as though we controlled the game with and without the ball,” he added.

“They got two goals back and then again we showed our character and attitude to keep going.”

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon admitted his side were second best.

“I’m disappointed with the whole performance,” he said. “We never really got going but we got ourselves back into it and then we did ourselves in at the end.

“We didn’t show enough character needed at this stage of the season to try to win games of football.

“We let the travelling fans down and all the ones at home. We never found that fight that’s needed in a big game like this.

“We’ve had a frank conversation in the changing room because we were nowhere near the intensity levels needed to get a result in games like this.

“I don’t think we won any of the personal battles and I don’t know how you’re going to get a result if you don’t win any. It was a really poor performance.”

