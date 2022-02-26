Chesterfield back up to second with victory over Yeovil By Press Association February 26 2022, 7.23pm Chesterfield hosted Yeovil (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield kept pace with National League leaders Stockport after their 1-0 victory over Yeovil. Stockport had opened up a nine-point lead with their win over Weymouth before the Spireites responded in the late kick-off. James Kellerman fired in a stunning half-volley from 25 yards on the stroke of half-time to put Chesterfield ahead. Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick from 20 yards came close to equalising for Yeovil and goalkeeper Scott Loach produced a superb save to deny Adi Yussuf from close range after 66 minutes. But Chesterfield held on to secure their first win in five matches and return to second. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ollie Palmer brace hands Wrexham victory at Chesterfield Ahkeem Rose snatches very late point for Weymouth against Chesterfield Kabongo Tshimanga brace helps Chesterfield beat Dagenham Curtis Weston scores the only goal as Chesterfield see off Eastleigh