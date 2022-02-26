Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 7.53pm
Ben Wynter levelled for Torquay (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ben Wynter levelled for Torquay (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Torquay were unable to reignite their push for the National League play-off places as they drew 1-1 at struggling Wealdstone.

The Gulls are nine points off the top seven after being held to a third successive draw, although it might have been worse for Gary Johnson’s men as they needed an 81st-minute equaliser just to salvage a point.

In a match played behind closed doors for safety reasons, Torquay enjoyed the better start with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Danny Wright going close.

Wealdstone came close to snatching a half-time lead when Aaron Henry’s free-kick was deflected goalwards and forced a superb goal-line save from Torquay goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald.

And it was the 18th-placed Stones who took the lead when substitute Jaydn Mundle-Smith slotted home in the 72nd minute.

But Torquay rallied and Ben Wynter’s leveller from Armani Little’s free-kick earned them a point.

