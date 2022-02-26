Eddie Jones dismisses impact of referee’s influence in England’s win over Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones dismisses impact of referee’s influence in England’s win over Wales

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 9.06pm Updated: February 26 2022, 9.08pm
Eddie Jones did not want to discuss the officials (PA)
Eddie Jones did not want to discuss the officials (PA)

Eddie Jones insisted any preferential treatment from referee Mike Adamson in their 23-19 Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales evened the score after events in Cardiff a year earlier.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac questioned whether Alex Dombrandt’s second-half try that propelled his side into a 17-0 lead at Twickenham should have stood because of an line-out infringement.

But Jones referenced England conceding two hotly-disputed tries at the Principality Stadium in the 2021 tournament when explaining why he felt no sympathy for the champions.

“I don’t comment on the referee. We take the good with the bad,” the head coach said.

“We took 14 points last year in a Six Nations game where they allowed a play where the ball wasn’t alive and then a blatant knock-on.

“There’s the rub of the green. Sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t. So if we got it today (Saturday), that’s well and good.

“We’re not going to complain about it, just as we didn’t complain last year when we didn’t get the rub of the green.”

England were forced to weather two fightbacks from Wales in a roller-coaster second half, winning from a position where they have frequently fallen apart in the past.

Man of the match Marcus Smith landed six penalties and Jones was delighted with the resilience shown in a victory that propels them back into title contention.

“That was a very good win for us. Plenty of resilience, plenty of toughness,” Jones said.

“We put ourselves in a good wining position in the first 50 minutes, then had a period there for 10, 15, 20 minutes where we were a bit untidy in defence and let them back in the game, but for a young team there were some good signs out there.

“We got ourselves in a lot of good attacking positions and we were able to convert that to points.

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Ben Youngs became England’s most-capped player (PA)

“But for a young team we need to find a way to be more ruthless once we get in the opposition’s 22.”

Ben Youngs stepped off the bench to become England’s most capped men’s player, his 115th appearance eclipsing the record set by Jason Leonard.

“It’s a great tribute to his work-ethic, to his resilience, to his toughness,” Jones said.

“The thing I like about Ben is that he’s matured into a great team man. He always wants to be the starting half-back but he’s accepted for this game that he’s a finisher and he came on and did his job brilliantly. We’re so lucky to have a guy like him.”

Jones revealed that Tom Curry left the field with concussion and Luke Cowan-Dickie is likely to miss the last two rounds because of a knee injury.

