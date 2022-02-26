Paul Collingwood taking things one day at a time as England coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Paul Collingwood taking things one day at a time as England coach

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 11.53pm Updated: February 27 2022, 8.45am
Paul Collingwood has been announced as interim replacement for Chris Silverwood (Nigel French/PA)
Paul Collingwood has been announced as interim replacement for Chris Silverwood (Nigel French/PA)

Interim head coach Paul Collingwood will “never say never” to the prospect of taking on the England job full-time and feels he has the required passion to make a difference.

Collingwood has been announced as interim replacement for Chris Silverwood, having also deputised during the T20 series in the Caribbean last month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is expected to hire a more experienced name to permanently take on the role by the summer, and Australian Justin Langer has been linked with the position.

Sir Andrew Strauss, interim managing director of England men’s cricket, feels Collingwood is the right character to start England’s “red-ball reset”.

It has been suggested if the head coach position is eventually split into two roles, then former limited-overs captain Collingwood could be in line for the white-ball vacancy.

While Collingwood, 45, remains focused on the job in hand with the tour of the West Indies, he remains very much open to whatever opportunities might come his way.

“Look, I would never say never, but my main focus right now is these next four weeks,” Collingwood told Sky Sports.

“If we get that right, hopefully as I said, we can get performances out on the park and we can rebuild.

“Playing for England is a really special thing, having the Three Lions on your shirt.

“Sometimes you probably don’t realise that when you are actually playing for England, but (you do) when you finish playing and you look back on your career.

“It is an amazing job. To be coach and to try to help these guys get to where they need to be feels special as well.

“So I would never say never, but I am just concentrating solely on these next four weeks.”

England Nets Session – Day One – Old Trafford
Paul Collingwood (right) worked alongside Trevor Bayliss (left) (Simon Cooper/PA)

Collingwood appreciates he still has much to learn, but feels he can bring something to the role, even if it turns out to be only for the short term.

“I have had a little bit of experience in the past couple of years of taking over on an interim basis, and obviously I have done the T20s recently.

“I haven’t got the experience behind us. I haven’t done County Cricket or anything like that, but I have certainly got the passion to try to make a difference.

“I think that is something in the environment, that I try to bring people closer together, build teams, build relationships.

“The word unity keeps coming around and making sure that when you get out on that park, it is (that) we are all driving in one one direction and that is key for these next three Test matches.”

