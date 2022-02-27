Former clubs wish John Toshack well amid reports he has severe pneumonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former clubs wish John Toshack well amid reports he has severe pneumonia

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 11.15am Updated: February 27 2022, 2.53pm
John Toshack played for Cardiff, Liverpool and Swansea during his career (Nick Potts/PA)
John Toshack played for Cardiff, Liverpool and Swansea during his career (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool, Swansea and Cardiff have wished their former striker John Toshack well following reports that he has been in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital.

According to Spain’s El Diario Vasco, the 72-year-old was hospitalised on Monday due to severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus and since Saturday has been on a ventilator.

Toshack played for Cardiff prior to his hugely successful spell in the 1970s with Liverpool, and was then player-manager of Swansea.

The Reds posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon: “The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with John Toshack and his family. Keep fighting, John.”

Cardiff tweeted earlier in the day: “Keep fighting, Big John. Sending all of our love and best wishes to you and the family.”

Swansea posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with John Toshack and his family. We are all with you. Keep fighting.”

The former Wales international spent five years with Cardiff before moving to Liverpool, who he subsequently helped win a glut of trophies including three league titles, two UEFA Cups and an FA Cup, in 1970.

He scored 96 goals for the Merseyside outfit and formed a lethal partnership with Kevin Keegan.

Toshack transferred to Swansea in 1978 as player-manager and oversaw their rise through the Football League with three promotions in four seasons.

The management career that followed included two stints in charge of Real Madrid and Wales.

Real posted their own message of support on Twitter, writing: “Real Madrid, its president and its board of directors wish to send a message of support and affection to our dear John Benjamin Toshack, who we send courage and strength to in these moments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]