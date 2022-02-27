Former clubs wish John Toshack well amid reports he has severe pneumonia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool, Swansea and Cardiff have wished their former striker John Toshack well following reports that he has been in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital.

According to Spain’s El Diario Vasco, the 72-year-old was hospitalised on Monday due to severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus and since Saturday has been on a ventilator.

The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with John Toshack and his family. Keep fighting, John. pic.twitter.com/jPFHeEpQLr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022

Toshack played for Cardiff prior to his hugely successful spell in the 1970s with Liverpool, and was then player-manager of Swansea.

The Reds posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon: “The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with John Toshack and his family. Keep fighting, John.”

Cardiff tweeted earlier in the day: “Keep fighting, Big John. Sending all of our love and best wishes to you and the family.”

Swansea posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with John Toshack and his family. We are all with you. Keep fighting.”

The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with John Toshack and his family. We are all with you. Keep fighting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0uiAoSMme7 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 27, 2022

The former Wales international spent five years with Cardiff before moving to Liverpool, who he subsequently helped win a glut of trophies including three league titles, two UEFA Cups and an FA Cup, in 1970.

He scored 96 goals for the Merseyside outfit and formed a lethal partnership with Kevin Keegan.

Keep fighting, Big John 💪 Sending all of our love and best wishes to you and the family. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/U9PnJk9LVj — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 27, 2022

Toshack transferred to Swansea in 1978 as player-manager and oversaw their rise through the Football League with three promotions in four seasons.

The management career that followed included two stints in charge of Real Madrid and Wales.

Real posted their own message of support on Twitter, writing: “Real Madrid, its president and its board of directors wish to send a message of support and affection to our dear John Benjamin Toshack, who we send courage and strength to in these moments.”