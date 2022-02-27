Jim Goodwin ‘hoping to have a couple back’ for Aberdeen’s game with Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin ‘hoping to have a couple back’ for Aberdeen’s game with Hearts

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 12.18pm
Jim Goodwin’s side drew with Dundee United on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin’s side drew with Dundee United on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes the pressure on his under-strength squad will start to ease ahead of their midweek cinch Premiership trip to Hearts.

The ninth-placed Dons are looking to move up the table rapidly under Goodwin’s charge, but were limited to a squad of just 16 for the 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Saturday thanks to a combination of injury and Covid-19 issues.

Three players were affected by coronavirus but the makeshift Aberdeen side earned a point after Ryan Edwards’ own goal cancelled out Mark McNulty’s penalty.

Goodwin said: “We’re hoping to have a couple back, and we’re going to push Broonie [Scott Brown] as well.

“Such is the character of Scott that he wanted to give himself every chance of being available today, but he is only 70-80 per cent so it would be unfair to push him.

“We were down to the bare bones today and the boys that were available gave us everything – it’s all you can ask for as a manager.

“There’s plenty to work with and it’s something for us to build on going forward.”

Former Scotland international Kevin McDonald continued his footballing comeback after a kidney transplant, making his third appearance for Tam Courts’ Dundee United after joining on a short-term deal at the start of the month.

McDonald anchored the midfield and played 87 minutes of the game – the most so far.

Courts said: “We’re having to be quite strategic with two or three players at the moment in terms of carrying knocks, retaining match fitness and trying to create some consistency with the team selection.

“He’s a Scottish international and a top, top player. He’s still maybe searching for top form, but the time on the park will serve him really well for the upcoming games.

“The form of other teams will affect what we need to do to secure a top-six place. There are a number of teams performing well at an interesting stage of the season.

“We have some interesting games coming up, but we’re in control of our own destiny and that’s all you can ask for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier