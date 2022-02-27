Jim Goodwin ‘hoping to have a couple back’ for Aberdeen’s game with Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes the pressure on his under-strength squad will start to ease ahead of their midweek cinch Premiership trip to Hearts.

The ninth-placed Dons are looking to move up the table rapidly under Goodwin’s charge, but were limited to a squad of just 16 for the 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Saturday thanks to a combination of injury and Covid-19 issues.

Three players were affected by coronavirus but the makeshift Aberdeen side earned a point after Ryan Edwards’ own goal cancelled out Mark McNulty’s penalty.

Goodwin said: “We’re hoping to have a couple back, and we’re going to push Broonie [Scott Brown] as well.

“Such is the character of Scott that he wanted to give himself every chance of being available today, but he is only 70-80 per cent so it would be unfair to push him.

“We were down to the bare bones today and the boys that were available gave us everything – it’s all you can ask for as a manager.

“There’s plenty to work with and it’s something for us to build on going forward.”

Former Scotland international Kevin McDonald continued his footballing comeback after a kidney transplant, making his third appearance for Tam Courts’ Dundee United after joining on a short-term deal at the start of the month.

McDonald anchored the midfield and played 87 minutes of the game – the most so far.

Courts said: “We’re having to be quite strategic with two or three players at the moment in terms of carrying knocks, retaining match fitness and trying to create some consistency with the team selection.

“He’s a Scottish international and a top, top player. He’s still maybe searching for top form, but the time on the park will serve him really well for the upcoming games.

“The form of other teams will affect what we need to do to secure a top-six place. There are a number of teams performing well at an interesting stage of the season.

“We have some interesting games coming up, but we’re in control of our own destiny and that’s all you can ask for.”