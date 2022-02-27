Celtic draw a blank against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic draw a blank against Hibernian

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 2.13pm Updated: February 27 2022, 6.33pm
Celtic's Daizen Maeda tries to round Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda tries to round Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic suffered a blow in their pursuit of the cinch Premiership title after they dropped their first points since December in a goalless draw away to Hibernian.

Ange Postecoglou’s table-topping side were looking to make it nine league victories in succession but struggled to create clear chances against their well-organised hosts as they missed the opportunity to put extra pressure on second-placed Rangers.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney made just one personnel alteration to the team that defeated Ross County the previous weekend as Drey Wright took over from Ewan Henderson. That meant centre-back Ryan Porteous retained his place despite being charged in connection with an alleged assault.

After contentiously resting some key players in the second leg of their Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, Celtic boss Postecoglou made seven changes to his starting line-up for the match in Edinburgh.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, James Forrest, Nir Bitton, Matt O’Riley, Anthony Ralston, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh all dropped out, making way for Josip Juranovic, Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatata, Jota and Liel Abada.

The visitors had a great chance in the 14th minute when Abada got in behind the home defence as he got on to a crossfield pass from Jota.

Hibs – already without several players through injury – suffered another blow in the 25th minute when Kevin Nisbet fell awkwardly after being fouled by Carl Starfelt and had to be replaced by Christian Doidge.

In stoppage time at the end of an uneventful first half, Celtic defender Juranovic saw his free-kick from the edge of the box tipped over by Matt Macey.

Referee Kevin Clancy incurred the wrath of the visitors when he blew for half-time immediately, meaning they were unable to take the resulting corner.

Hibs had their first notable chance of the match in the 54th minute but Sylvester Jasper saw his shot on the turn from inside the box blocked by team-mate Doidge.

Both sides made changes around the hour mark in order to spark an upturn, with Celtic sending on O’Riley in place of Tom Rogic shortly before Hibs replaced Wright with Chris Mueller.

O’Riley had the chance to test Macey with a free-kick from the edge of the box in the 70th minute, but the substitute’s firm low shot was held by the Hibs keeper.

Abada was then denied by an excellent saving challenge from Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell as he tried to knock in a Taylor cross in the 78th minute.

The hosts threatened two minutes later when Josh Doig drove into the box and fired a low shot inches wide from 15 yards.

