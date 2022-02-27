Rangers blow two-goal lead as Kaiyne Woolery stars for Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers blow two-goal lead as Kaiyne Woolery stars for Motherwell

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 5.13pm
Motherwell’s Kaiyne Woolery delivered a blow to Rangers’ title hopes (PA)
Kaiyne Woolery inspired an unlikely Motherwell comeback as Rangers failed to capitalise on Celtic’s earlier slip-up in the cinch Premiership title race.

Woolery scuffed a shot inside Allan McGregor’s near post with 14 minutes left at Ibrox to seal a 2-2 draw.

Rangers had scored twice in 90 seconds midway through a first half which they dominated.

Alfredo Morelos claimed the opener after he and Bevis Mugabi competed for a cross and Fashion Sakala netted his ninth goal for Rangers and fifth against Motherwell.

But Woolery set up substitute Jordan Roberts to net just after the break and scored himself before Motherwell held out amid some intense late pressure.

Rangers had looked set to cut the gap on leaders Celtic following the leaders’ goalless draw with Hibernian but they finished the weekend as they started it – three points adrift.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was again without Aaron Ramsey while Ryan Jack dropped out on his 30th birthday. Glen Kamara came into midfield and John Lundstram started in central defence.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, who had to watch the game from the stand amid his touchline ban, made five changes. Kevin van Veen was among those dropping out as he nurses a shoulder injury while captain Stephen O’Donnell earned a recall in Motherwell’s back four.

Motherwell struggled to get to grips with the hosts in a one-sided opening and Morelos hit the bar inside 90 seconds.

Liam Kelly made excellent diving stops from James Tavernier and Lundstram, who also headed wide from eight yards, and Rangers regularly threatened with balls from the right towards Morelos.

It was from this source that Rangers took the lead in the 22nd minute. Ryan Kent drilled in a cross towards the Colombian, who had his back to goal and was closely marked by Mugabi. As the pair challenged, the ball flew inside Kelly’s near post.

Kent had a major hand in the second goal when he drove into the box. The ball broke for Sakala in space and the Zambia international drilled first time into the far corner from 14 yards.

The chances dried up but matters could have been worse for Motherwell going into half-time after Joe Efford escaped with a yellow card from Don Robertson after catching Connor Goldson with his studs when the pair were on the ground.

Efford was one of three Motherwell players who made way at half-time, with Roberts coming on along with on-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw and Justin Amaluzor.

Kelly soon made a good stop from Tavernier but Motherwell got back in the game in the 52nd minute. Kaiyne Woolery emphatically beat Lundstram for pace to get round the outside and drill over a cross which Roberts tapped in.

Morelos was twice denied goals by the offside flag and Kelly stood up to Kent’s powerful strike to keep the Ibrox crowd on edge.

And the tension ramped up when Woolery made the most of a hopeful ball into the box in the 76th minute. The wide man made space under pressure and stabbed a shot inside the near post.

Motherwell brought on centre-back Sondre Solholm for winger Amaluzor as they defended their point.

Ricki Lamie, Dean Cornelius and Jake Carroll all produced excellent penalty-box blocks and Kelly denied substitute Kemar Roofe before gratefully gathering as Goldson failed to make the most of a loose ball.

