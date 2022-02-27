Eddie Jones insists England ‘don’t fear anyone’ ahead of Six Nations title fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones insists England ‘don’t fear anyone’ ahead of Six Nations title fight

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 10.03pm
Eddie Jones says England are ready for their title rivals Ireland and France (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones insists England enter the decisive rounds of the Guinness Six Nations without fear of either of their title rivals.

While England nearly came unstuck against Wales on Saturday before eventually emerging 23-19 winners at Twickenham, Ireland and France produced conclusive victories over Italy and Scotland respectively.

It has become a three-way shootout for the title, with Les Bleus, who were in ominous form at Murrayfield, in the driving seat as the only side still capable of winning the Grand Slam.

England face both teams on successive weekends, starting with Ireland, and Jones is relishing the challenges ahead.

“We don’t fear anyone. We’ve just got to keep playing better, keep improving every game,” the head coach said.

“We don’t care what other people think. All we care about is what we think and we know we’re a good young squad and a team that’s developing.

“There are three teams that can win it now and we are one of those three teams. So we’ve got a lot more belief than the three teams that can’t win it. We’re in a good position. We’re in charge of our own destiny.”

England have rebuilt since slipping up in Edinburgh on the opening day when they fell to a defeat that punctured the optimism created by a successful autumn consisting of victories over Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

And while they have failed to set the tournament ablaze outside of the brilliance of their fly-half Marcus Smith, Jones is satisfied with the trajectory being taken.

“We’re definitely on the right track. No-one needs to tell us if we are or we’re not. We are. Look at the autumn – we played great rugby,” he said.

“We started off the Six Nations with a narrow loss to Scotland when we were probably the most dominant team, got an emphatic win against Italy and a good tough win against the Six Nations champions. So we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Urgent attention must be paid to a misfiring attack that saw England lose the try count 3-1 to Wales, with Smith a lone source of creativity on a day when his kicking did most of the scoreboard damage.

The return of Manu Tuilagi would bring balance to the backline but it is uncertain if he will be able to play any part against Ireland and France after sustaining a hamstring strain in training on Thursday, forcing him to withdraw from the team to face the champions.

“Obviously we’d like to have Manu playing but he’s not and it’s been more common for us over the last period of time that he’s not playing, so we just get on with it,” Jones said.

Time is running out for Manu Tuilagi to play any part in this Six Nations
“He’s got a very, very slight strain that, because of previous history, will probably need something in the vicinity of a 10-day rehab.

“It’s all been checked out and he’s started his rehab already, so it’s just a matter now of him getting back to full healthiness.

“Injuries have their own life. We will just wait and see. If he is available and he’s fit, then we will pick him. And if he’s not then we will move on.”

