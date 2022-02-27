Pep Guardiola: We may have to win all remaining games for Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola: We may have to win all remaining games for Premier League title

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 10.33pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side will probably have to win all their remaining matches to be Premier League champions again (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side will probably have to win all their remaining matches if they are to successfully defend their Premier League title.

A late 1-0 victory over Everton got them back to winning ways after defeat to Tottenham and restored the six-point gap to second-placed in-form Liverpool, who have a match in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have to travel to the Etihad Stadium in April, have reduced a 12-point deficit on City since February 12 courtesy of a six-match winning run.

Phil Foden
Phil Foden’s goal helped restore Manchester City’s six-point lead in the title race (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation and we have learned from that in the past,” said Guardiola.

“If you want to be champion in the Premier League, against this rival – Liverpool, they are not going to drop points – you have to do your job in nearly all the games.

“We felt it in the past and we have to do it this year. So it’s not an exception.

“Eleven games left and we know exactly what we need to do; we need to win all of them or nearly all of them to be champion.

“Every game will be an incredibly tough battle and you have to face every game knowing if we drop points it will be difficult to be champion.”

Guardiola’s side are well-versed in being chased by Liverpool, having edged them out by one point in a record-breaking title pursuit in 2019.

The City boss is confident it is not a situation which will faze them.

“After three Premier League (titles) in the last four years we could be more naive or more arrogant in our behaviours and it’s completely the opposite,” he added.

“So still we have the humility to go here and everywhere to try to do our game, to respect the opponents a lot and try to win the games.

“This is the best prize and the best achievement, as a manager and a staff, to inoculate in the hearts and the minds of the players that it doesn’t matter what happens, you have to try to do it again and again and again.”

