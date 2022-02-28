Olympic curling team talks about response to epic gold win in new interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Olympic curling team talks about response to epic gold win in new interview

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead plays the final stone in the Women’s Gold Medal Game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead plays the final stone in the Women’s Gold Medal Game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Team GB’s women’s curling team have shared what their lives have been like since winning gold at the Beijing Olympics in a new interview.

Eve Muirhead, Vicky White, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith secured Team GB’s only gold medal at this year’s games when they crushed Japan 10-3.

After their epic win, they have described the whirlwind of emotions felt since returning home and how touched they were to receive a message of congratulations from the Queen.

“It was such a great honour to get a message from the Queen,” team captain Muirhead told Hello! magazine.

“To think that, even though she had Covid-19, she was thinking of us… it’s a huge privilege and it just goes to show what we have done is something incredible.”

The 31-year-old, who has been pictured with her fellow team players in glamorous outfits for the magazine interview, also talks about the hero’s welcome she received when returning to her home in Scotland.

“My road was decorated with balloons and bunting and there were about 200 people, including children, waiting for me to arrive,” she said.

“It was mental. Unbelievable! It’s incredible to know that I’ve got such great neighbourhood.”

Vice-captain White speaks about how happy she is having achieved more than her fiance Greg Drummond’s silver medal in curling from the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“I have bettered Greg, which is amazing,” she said.

“I had eight years of him trumping his silver medal at me, so now if he says anything I can just wave mine and say ‘Remember, I got the gold!”

Great Britain curling gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London (John Walton/PA)
Great Britain curling gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London (John Walton/PA)

Dodds recalls how she overcame disappointment at the games, coming fourth with her partner Bruce Mouat in the mixed curling doubles before going on to win the women’s title.

“That was really hard to take,” she told the magazine.

“But the girls gave me great support and once we started the round robin, it got pushed to the back of my head.”

She adds: “We’ve been through a total rollercoaster together and I don’t think I would want any other four girls by my side, because I think we just kind of complement each other so well.

“I think we’re all just kind of taking it in and enjoying the ride.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]